Driving in this NJ town among the most stress-free experiences
Yeah, I know, I never thought I’d read a headline like that, either. Driving in New Jersey is notoriously stressful, we’re riddled with potholes, speed limits are treated as suggestions, and we have out-of-state drivers who don’t understand the point of the left lane.
However, one place in the Garden State defied the odds and was voted among the most stress-free drives in America.
This, according to a study put out by Frisco CDJR (https://www.friscochryslerjeepdodgeram.com/cruising-calmly/), who conducted a poll of 3,000 knowledgable travelers to find the towns and cities that offered them the most stress-free driving experiences.
According to their methodology, they were looking for:
The types of places where drivers are more considerate, roads are less congested, and the journey itself feels like part of the adventure rather than an obstacle to overcome.
In the study, Frisco CDJR excluded towns with populations under 25,000, recognizing that in such small communities, the driving experience would almost certainly be stress-free by default, potentially skewing the results.
Of their list of the best 100 spots across the country, one New Jersey town made the list.
Driving in Cape May was voted among the most stress-free experiences.
Cape May, NJ, came in at 9️⃣7️⃣ on the list.
Cape May’s coastal roads and historic charm create a calming driving environment. Traffic is light, and the town's scenic views add to the overall stress-free experience.
While it’s pretty funny to me that we just barely made it into the top 100, I’m completely on board with Cape May representing us. It’s such a gorgeous town and a great place to visit.
