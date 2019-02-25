Car bursts into flames on Route 195, driver given Narcan

HOWELL — Yet another driver had to be revived by the Narcan, the opioid antidote, following a serious car crash.

Michael Carr, 29, of Lakehurst was driving erratically late on Sunday afternoon heading eastbound on Route 195 near Route 9 in Howell around 5:20 p.m., and overturned, according to State Police. They said Carr got out of the car before it burst into flames.

Naloxone was administered to Carr upon arriving at the scene although its not clear which first responders did do. It's at least the third such application of Narcan to a driver in the past week in the state.

Carr suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was later taken to the Monmouth County Jail due to active warrants. He was charged with resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

Carr's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, which blocked a lane and caused big delays in both directions.

Police told NBC 4 New York that Jason Vanderee, 29, of Glenside had to be revived using naloxone after jumping the curb of a gas station on Route 23 in Wayne and killing a father, son and attendant on Tuesday.

Linda Byrd, 57, of Newark passed out behind the wheel while driving a load of young children in Newark on Wednesday after crashing a bus carrying special needs children into a tree

