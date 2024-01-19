Driver error or snow? NJ woman, 88, crashes through store

🚨A Hyundai Tucson driven by an 88-year-old woman suddenly accelerated

🚨It jumped the curb and went into a wine store

🚨She suffered minor neck, back, chest and face injuries

MANCHESTER — An 88-year-old woman crashed into a store at a shopping center.

Manchester police said Mary McGowan from the Whiting section was driving her 2020 Hyundai Tucson in the parking lot of Whiting Commons on Lacey Road around 1:30 p.m. The SUV accelerated, went over a curb and went through the front of Wine World, according to police.

Photos of the crash show most of the Wine World storefront exposed and some damage to the neighboring H&R Block office.

Second highest senior population in New Jersey

McGowan suffered injuries to her neck, back, chest and face, according to police. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Manchester police said “driver error” appears to have caused the crash but the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

Ocean County has the state's second highest population age 65 and over second only to Cape May County, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

