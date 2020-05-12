WESTAMPTON — An Ocean County man was killed when the van he was driving rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday night, according to State Police.

The Chevrolet van, driven by Vincenzo Catalano, 57, of the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township went into the right shoulder and struck the parked truck around 9:20 p.m. south of exit 5 for Route 541 in Westampton, Trooper Charles Marchan told New Jersey 101.5.

Pictures of the crash scene from CBS Philly show firefighters pouring water onto the back of the trailer which was badly burned by a fire.

The reason Catalano's van went into the shoulder remained under investigation, Marchan said.

The driver of the truck, Legis Cooper, 42, of Baltimore and a passenger made it out of the truck and were not injured, according to Marchan.

Traffic got by the crash scene on the left shoulder after the southbound lanes were closed for about six hours for clean up and an initial investigation. All lanes were reopened around 4 a.m.

