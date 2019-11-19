Dramatic video of Paterson fire

The A&E television show Live+ Rescue went along on a call of a building fire in Paterson and captured some dramatic video. According to NorthJersey.com, it was a four alarm fire, but thankfully, no one was killed or injured.

Having the cameras along provides a glimpse into the dangers that firefighters face; it shows the firefighters in action, dousing the blaze and scaling the building. The show follows first responders in real time. It is a spinoff of another A&E show, Live PD, which, as you might imagine, follows police officers on calls. Live+ Rescue airs on A&E on Monday nights.

