Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from parked trucks in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Thieves stole dozens of catalytic converters from trucks parked at an industrial park during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The trucks were parked at the Lakewood Industrial Park early Monday when catalytic converters were missing from 40-60 trucks, law enforcement told The Lakewood Scoop.

Video captured one person coming out from under a truck in the parking lot around 3 a.m., according to the timestamp.

Lakewood police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Catalytic converters, which assist in reducing emissions, are typically constructed of expensive metals and are targeted by thieves to be sold for a profit, according to police. Thieves want the platinum and palladium contained in the converters. The metals can be sold on the black market for hundreds of dollars.

Arrow points to person coming out from under a truck at a Lakewood industrial park. Arrow points to a person coming out from under a truck at a Lakewood industrial park (The Lakewood Scoop)

It’s the latest in an uptick of catalytic converter thefts across New Jersey.

The most recent was at several parking lots of Rutgers University's New Brunswick campus when five catalytic converters were removed between April 7 and 19.

To deter catalytic converter thefts, police suggested parking cars in a garage or well-lit area. Owners should adjust the alarm on the vehicle to activate from vibrations, such as those produced by a saw or from the jacking or lifting of the vehicle.

Includes previous reporting by Jen Ursillo.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

