Don’t want to use the ‘q’ word, but this week’s NJ weather is…

There's a superstition in every newsroom I've ever worked in: Never say it's a "quiet" news day. Almost as soon as those words leave your lips, inevitably, something huge will happen.

Weather, however, is a different story, and I can say with some confidence (as much confidence as a non-meteorologist can have) that the forecast for the Garden State this week does indeed appear to be quiet.

That doesn't mean there won't be a little bit of activity going on — most of it Monday, as showers during the daytime will eventually end from north to south. It'll be a cloudy start to the work week, with high temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.

Monday night, showers will linger early in South Jersey, then those clouds give way to clearing skies overnight. Still a bit of a chill in the wee hours of the morning, as lows get down into the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are what I've referred to here before as carbon-copy days, both expected to be sunny, with a range of highs from the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Beyond that, it may be a little too soon to truly tell, but I think the conditions will at least be dry for the home openers for the Yankees and Phillies (Mets are in D.C.) Thursday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Wednesday, March 27. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

