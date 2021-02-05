Don’t take PETA seriously, ya filthy animal (Opinion)

We get it. You love animals. Be nice to animals. Don’t abuse them don’t eat them don’t treat them like they’re animals. They’re people! I mean, not EXACTLY people... but just as good and smart and kind. Even better, actually!

Every couple of years PETA comes out with some crazy announcement of the latest way to support animals. Many news outlets including the New York Post reported a few days ago PETA’s latest animal dictate. It’s gotten to the point where I don’t even think they’re serious anymore but the latest one asked you not to use animal names to denigrate human beings. Like don’t call somebody who eats a lot and is large a “fat pig.” And someone who is afraid to jump into the pool should not be called “chicken. “ Likewise, people who snitch should not be referred to as “rats.” Now, you don’t really believe that PETA expects people to drop these words and phrases from the lexicon do you? I think they just do this to get publicity

As usual I don’t take anything PETA does seriously, but I don’t think they take themselves seriously either. A couple of times a year PETA makes some ridiculous statement about what is offensive to the animal community and they go overboard. The reason they do this is just to get you to read their new mandates and to bring awareness to the brand that is PETA Anyone I know who loves animals does not give any credence to PETA. In fact, I know people who Completely doubt their integrity at all.

In the beginning, it seemed like this organization was a really good advocacy group for animals. Now I believe they have shot themselves in the foot with their ridiculous pronouncements and would be better off, having already destroyed their brand, ripping it all down and starting over again.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.