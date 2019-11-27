Don’t get busted — or killed: NJ cops set up DWI patrols for Thanksgiving

Don’t drink and drive! Cops will be out in full force this holiday weekend making sure tipsy motorists stay off the road.

Thanksgiving and the night before Thanksgiving have long been considered major drinking holidays, which is why the State Police will have an extra 88 troopers on the road catching people speeding, driving aggressively or dangerously, or using their cell phones.

Local police departments across the state also will have their own patrols, starting Wednesday night until dawn on Monday.

“Our goal is zero crash fatalities—not just on holidays, but every day,” State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday with their family and friends, not in a cell at a barracks, not in a hospital, and not as a fatal statistic. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, and please don’t drink and drive.”

If you find yourself a bit too tipsy to hit the road, Uber is offering some free rides. New Jersey 101.5 host Bill Doyle has more on that.

Police also are setting up some checkpoints. Here are a few we’ve heard about:

Parsippany-Troy Hills — Law enforcement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department will conduct the checkpoint. They’re not saying where exactly it will be.

Plainfield — Police will conduct a checkpoint from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday at West Front Street and Madison Avenue.

Howell — The Monmouth County DWI Task force will conduct a checkpoint from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday on Route 9 North. Vehicles will be pulled over into the Regal Plaza parking lot.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.