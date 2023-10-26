Domino’s has a tasty offer for NJ customers with student loans

🍕 Domino's wants to help grads paying off loans

🍕The offer is only until Nov. 9 or until supplies last

🍕 Check the website or the app daily to apply for a code

Do you have student loans? Do you want free food?

If the answer is “yes” to both of these questions, then you’re going to love this.

Domino’s is giving away $1 million worth of free emergency pizzas to those paying off student loans. That’s equal to 67,205 free Domino’s pizzas.

The Emergency Pizzas for Student Loans Program provides a limited number of free pizza codes through Nov. 9 or until one million dollars worth of codes has been claimed. The offer code must be redeemed by Dec. 10, 2023.

Roughly 4,200 codes are available each day. If they are no longer available, simply try again the next day to hopefully snag an emergency pizza from Domino’s.

“If you’re feeling the pain of having to pay off your student loans, we want to help in our own little way with free pizza. Your journey to a free pizza starts just like your journey to college: with an application,” according to a statement on the Domino’s website.

Emergency Pizza (Domino's) Emergency Pizza (Domino's) loading...

Who is eligible for free Domino’s pizza?

The Domino’s Emergency Pizzas for Student Loans program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, and is open to legal U.S. residents aged 18 and older, living in any of the 50 states or Washington D.C.

How do students redeem their free pizza?

There is an application form to fill out. However, the form will only be available if there are still codes available for that day.

If chosen for a free emergency pizza, customers will receive an email with their coupon code and instructions on how to redeem it on Dominos.com or in the app. To redeem, customers will build a medium two-topping pizza and click “Add to Order.” Select “Have a coupon or promotion code?”, then enter the code and select “Add.” Continue to checkout to complete the order, and that’s it.

Customers do not need to be a Domino’s Rewards member to redeem their free emergency pizza for student loans.

What if you don’t have student loans?

In Domino’s eyes, an emergency pizza is not just for student loans. Maybe you burned dinner and now you need emergency food. All you need to do is order Domino’s online and they’ll give you a free medium two-topping pizza. The best part is if you received your Domino’s Emergency Pizza for Student Loans, you can also receive a Domino’s Emergency Pizza, too.

As of April 2022, there are than 100 Domino’s restaurants in New Jersey.

