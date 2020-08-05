You can’t fix stupid.

When will people understand you can’t leave a dog or a young child alone in a hot car? Hundreds of pets die this way every year. Here’s a story about a dog that got lucky.

One day last week someone in a parking lot in Hanover outside of Lowes noticed a dog left in a car, according to police. The outside air temperature? 97 degrees. Authorities say the bystander reported the dog was panting heavily, and a window was slightly cracked open.

When all was said and done police arrested 18-year-old Jared Feldman and charged him with animal cruelty. According to NJ.com, police released a statement saying the dog was in the car approximately half an hour.

How deadly can the inside of a car get on a hot day? According to a chart from BarkPost.com if the outside air temperature is only 75 degrees the interior of a car can reach 109 degrees in 30 minutes. What about the Hanover case where it was 97 degrees outside? The chart shows at 95 degrees the inside of a car can reach 129 degrees in 30 minutes, so you can imagine.

What I never understood is why people feel compelled to bring their dogs with them on errands. It’s a dog. It should be able to be left at home for a couple hours. People who are so emotionally dysfunctional that they must bring their dogs with them everywhere they go need to realize a hot car means death. If you’re leaving your dog in one you neither love it nor deserve it.

