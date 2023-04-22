Documentary on beloved NJ native Judy Blume now streaming

It’s pretty much a right of passage for any pre-teen girl to read the works of Judy Blume. “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” is practically required reading when it comes to coming-of-age novels.

But how much do you actually know about the Elizabeth, NJ native? She may have shaped many of our younger selves, but what was her early life like?

You don’t get to be one of Time magazine’s “100 most influential people in the world” without having an interesting story to tell.

Judy Blume Getty Images loading...

A new documentary from directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok dives into the life and career of the beloved author and it’s now available to stream!

After premiering in January at Sundance Film Festival, “Judy Blume Forever” was made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video this week.

According to Wikipedia:

The documentary covers the life, career, and legacy of Judy Blume, including her experiences with some of her books being banned, and the current state of free speech in the United States. It documents her trajectory from her upbringing in New Jersey to suburban housewife to famous novelist of young adult fiction.

Variety's 2023 Power Of Women - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

In addition to interviews (past and present) with Blume herself, Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle, and Samantha Bee are among the interviewees. The documentary has a current rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s a big week for Blume, the film adaptation of her classic “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is being released in theaters Friday, Apr. 28.

The film stars Rachel McAdams (The Notebook, Doctor Strange), Kathy Bates (Misery, Titanic), and Abby Ryder Fortson as the titular Margaret.

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

"Judy Blume Forever" is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

