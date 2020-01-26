Districts unhappy with Murphy vetoing new school tax hikes

When New Jersey leaders reworked the school funding formula in 2018, some school districts received increased funding but some lost money.

Legislation had been proposed to allow districts negatively impacted by the changes to increase property taxes, but Gov. Phil Murphy has turned thumbs down on that plan, saying lawmakers should support his plan to raise taxes on millionaires instead, which would allow more funding to be directed to help schools.

Several education groups, including the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association, have expressed disappointment with the governor's decision.

“We’re concerned about what these schools are going to do at this particular time, as we’re getting close to budget time,” said Executive Director Pat Wright “A lot of these districts are below adequacy levels and they’re looking at cutting programs that can have an impact on the educational situation for our students in New Jersey.”

Wright said a solution must be found for the problem because some districts are losing huge amounts of money.

“I think all of our goals are to have every district fully funded so that every student in New Jersey is supported the way they should be," she said.

“The last thing you want to cut are definitely things that are going to impact the education of the student in terms of student learning, instruction, curriculum, staffing.”

Enter your number to get the New Jersey 101.5 app

Wright said local education officials are wrestling with these issues, prioritizing what can be cut and what cannot, and they are looking at potential solutions.

The New Jersey School Boards Association has also expressed disappointment about the Murphy veto.

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com