Died trying to save pet? 53-year-old grandmother killed in Paterson fire

PATERSON — Friends and family are mourning a 53-year-old city resident who died in a residential fire this weekend.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Felicia Hernandez De La Cruz had been found amid the wreckage of a fire that tore through several neighboring homes early Sunday.

Paterson Press reported that the woman's adult daughter and two sons were left in stunned grief after De La Cruz had run back into the fire to try and rescue her pet dog.

The personal Facebook account of Felicia Hernandez as seen Tuesday was filled with photos of family members and celebrations over the past several years.

Daily Voice reported that others in the community remembered the 53-year-old mother and grandmother for her homemade empanadas, which she sold from a food stand in the neighborhood, while also paying tribute to De La Cruz as "full of life and funny."

The Sunday fire on Summer Street displaced more than 40 residents and left two firefighters with minor injuries.

Paterson officials had not shared any further information as of Tuesday night as to what might have caused the fire.