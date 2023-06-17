Did you know you can do all these activities for free in New Jersey?

Looking for something to do for fun in the Garden State? You don’t have to break the bank!

Goodness knows we are already spread thin between property taxes, tolls, filling our gas tanks, and dozens of other expenses.

As great as a day at the Jersey Shore is, between parking, beach tags, and a possible meal, the cost can quickly add up.

Same goes for a day at an amusement park, we have a ton of great ones, but there’s of course a fee involved.

So for those who are looking to save a few bucks on their next outing in New Jersey, Stacker just became your new best friend.

Stacker compiled a list of activities you can do in New Jersey without spending a dollar! The info was found using Tripadvisor, taking a look at average ratings and the number of reviews.

One of the activities I had the pleasure of enjoying last weekend. I’ll get to where it ranks in a bit but walking around the Hard Rock Casino is basically like walking around a museum.

The walls have displays of outfits from different artists. Off the top of my head I remember seeing Frank Sinatra, Joe Perry from Aerosmith, Lady Gaga. The place is gorgeous.

So whether you’re a fan of memorials, hiking trails, museums, or just a nice downtown area to walk around, you’re sure to find something you like on this list.

Take a look!

Willing to spend a buck or travel for your activities? Then read on.

