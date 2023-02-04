It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.

I recently reached out to the owner of the new Spire Coffeehouse in Toms River, Bob Opitz, about their brand-new feature "Candy Inspired Mocha & Hot Chocolate Flights" which will be available Iced or Hot, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 pm to Closing. Great taste to try out on the weekend with your family. As Bob said "Fun for the Whole Family".

The new Spire Coffeehouse is located at 1922 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753. With temps below zero this weekend with windchills, this may a perfect weekend to go and order up a Mocha & Hot Chocolate flight. It's a great way to sample various flavors when you do "flights". These tasty treats feature famous candy influences like Caramello, Heath, Almond Joy, and York Peppermint Patty. I think I'd like to try the Almond Joy first! Extra whipped cream please, yes I am a "whipped cream" lover!

This sounds like a great night out during winter here in Ocean County, remember the flights are only available Fridays & Saturdays from 5 pm til closing. Which candy-inspired drink would you start with?

It was recently National Hot Chocolate Day and we celebrated it here at our 92.7 WOBM Studios in Toms River, yes it was a tasty morning :)

