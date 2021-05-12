Family, friends and customers who’ve floated along the Delaware River are mourning the “River Hot Dog Man” and Delaware River Tubing owner.

Greg Crance died Monday of complications from COVID-19, according to his family on Facebook. He was 56.

Crance, a U.S. Marine veteran, has been remembered by some of his sons who paid tribute on their personal Facebook pages.

“He was an amazing father that raised 4 boys to be independent. He gave us everything he had, and was always proud of us. He created a monster business in Delaware River Tubing, and loved being on the river. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He will be forever missed, loved, and always in our hearts,” Seth Crance wrote.

“You were the best father who sacrificed everything for your family,” Mathew Crance said, also sharing the last photo he had with his father, from a trip to Disney in January. He added “I love you dad, thank you for everything.”

Crance opened his river hotdog "stand" in 1987 in Hunterdon County and later also established Delaware River Tubing.

The Crance family was planning a Sunday funeral service in Pennsylvania at Decker-Givnish Funeral Home in Warminster from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

