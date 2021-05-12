Delaware ‘River Hot Dog Man’ tubing owner dies of COVID, son says

(Google Maps)

Family, friends and customers who’ve floated along the Delaware River are mourning the “River Hot Dog Man” and Delaware River Tubing owner.

Greg Crance died Monday of complications from COVID-19, according to his family on Facebook. He was 56.

Crance, a U.S. Marine veteran, has been remembered by some of his sons who paid tribute on their personal Facebook pages.

“He was an amazing father that raised 4 boys to be independent. He gave us everything he had, and was always proud of us. He created a monster business in Delaware River Tubing, and loved being on the river. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He will be forever missed, loved, and always in our hearts,” Seth Crance wrote.

“You were the best father who sacrificed everything for your family,” Mathew Crance said, also sharing the last photo he had with his father, from a trip to Disney in January. He added “I love you dad, thank you for everything.”

Crance opened his river hotdog "stand" in 1987 in Hunterdon County and later also established Delaware River Tubing.

The Crance family was planning a Sunday funeral service in Pennsylvania at Decker-Givnish Funeral Home in Warminster from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: COVID-19 Coronavirus, Hunterdon County, Milford
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top