Death, violence at NJ train stations: Man gets shot, body found

A person was shot at the New Brunswick NJ Transit station on Sunday night, according to Rutgers police in a release issued Thursday.

The person was approached by four males who hit them with a “blunt object" around 8:30 p.m., according to Rutgers police.

The person who was struck chased the attackers but was shot in the lower extremities. The four males ran off and were last seen in the area of Somerset Street and College Avenue, a block from the train station.

Police were not notified until the victim sought medical treatment for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman said no arrests have been made yet in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

It was the second incident at NJ Transit train station during the week.

A man was found dead on the inbound platform at NJ Transit's Red Bank station Tuesday afternoon, according to the spokeswoman. His identity was confirmed as Gabriel Aparicio-Hernandez, 27.

Red Bank police Capt. Mike Frazee told Patch that there was no sign of trauma or foul play. The spokeswoman would not disclose additional information about the case citing the ongoing investigation.

