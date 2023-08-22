⚫ Two young NJ men sentenced after deadly street race

⚫ 2022 crash killed an 18-year-old female passenger

⚫ The teens planned the race ahead of time

A pair of young men have been sentenced in connection with a high-speed Edison street race that turned deadly, killing a high school senior.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Daniel Girgis of Dayton, was handed down a three year prison term, subject to the No Early Release Act, stemming from the January 2022 death of 18-year-old Diana Somarriba.

Diana Somarriba Diana Somarriba (South Brunswick police) loading...

The other driver, 19-year-old Tyler Dickerson of Monmouth Junction, was sentenced to 364 days in Middlesex County jail, as a condition of four years of probation.

Girgis, who was 17 at the time, crashed his vehicle into a vacant building, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Edison police responded on Jan.20, 2022 around 10:30 p.m. to the accident on Route 1 South and Fox Road.

Investigators found that Dickerson and Girgis met in Edison for a pre-arranged, two-car race.

Girgis had been speeding more than 100-miles-an-hour, when he lost control and crashed his vehicle into a vacant building, Ciccone said.

Diana Somarriba Diana Somarriba (Diana Somarriba via Facebook) loading...

Somarriba was killed while Girgis and a second passenger suffered minor injuries.

The 18-year-old from South Brunswick was mourned as “a joyful, cheerful young woman” who planned to enlist in the U.S. Army after her expected 2022 high school graduation, according to her obituary.

Instead, the same month of the ceremony she missed, it was determined that Girgis would be prosecuted as an adult.

In January, he pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide.

Dickerson then pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault-by-auto in March.

