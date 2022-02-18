Day off with kids? 8 unique last-minute Presidents’ Week activities in NJ

Looking forward to Presidents' Day weekend but don’t exactly have plans yet? Or maybe you’re dreading the idea of kids being off from school for Presidents' Day and need a couple of ideas to keep them busy.

There are a ton of activities in New Jersey this weekend — and during the week — for anyone wanting to do something a little outside the box or exciting. Whether you are planning the weekend with friends, family, or young children here are some NJ events to check out:

George Washington Birthday Celebration



This Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Washington Crossing Historic Park will be a party in honor of George Washington. Activities include quail-pen writing in addition to classic snacks such as gingersnaps and cider. This is a fun way to teach your kids a little bit of history if you have no plans for the holiday.

Fire & Ice Festival & Chocolate Walk

Head to Cream Ridge, NJ, this weekend for shopping and to see impressive ice sculptures at the New Egypt Flea Market. There will be several stands of food in addition to handmade chocolate and candy to check out if you are looking for a food adventure.

Big Brew Beer Festival

For some adult-only fun head to the Morristown Armory on Saturday, Feb. 19. With admission, you can taste over 200 different types of beer while enjoying live music from several rock groups. There will also be free transportation to the event from the Morristown train station.

West Orange Film Festival

Looking to relax but still support some Jersey locals? Sunday is the West Orange Classic Film Festival and this year's theme is comedy. What could be better?

Basketball Camp

Boys and girls grades 1st-8th can enjoy two days of basketball skill development, competitive games, and fun contests at the STACK No School Basketball Camp.

STACK Basketball Camps are a full day of fun that kids love! Here they can meet new friends, get professional coaching, It all happens Mon and Tuesday, Feb. 21 and 22 3:00 pm at Stack Basketball, 101 Corporate Drive, Mahwah. More info is here.

Painting with ‘Pacas

Connect with nature and let your creativity flow at President’s Day Painting with ‘Pacas. It’s a morning of family-friendly activities of painting and storytime. Included are a 16x20 canvas & everything you need to paint the beautiful alpacas at Morning Glori Farmette in Marlton. It’s Monday, Feb. 21 at 10:30 am.

Nerf Wars

The kids are out of school. Here’s a great idea to keep ‘em busy and tire 'em out. Action Karate in Cinnaminson is hosting a Nerf Karate Camp that will include two karate lessons that teach focus, discipline, listening, and confidence. It’s an all-day affair, with the Nerf Night Edition will featuring hours of Nerf Target practice, games, prizes, competitions and team battles. Please bring your own Nerf, protective eyewear, and lunch!

Photo Scavenger Hunt

Lots of plants are named in honor of presidents and lots more are just plain presidential. Thomas Jefferson described botany as “among the most useful of the sciences,” so put on your thinking cap and keep your eyes open! Get outside and explore the gardens with this contact-less family photo scavenger hunt called “Growing Presidential.” It’s pretty affordable too: $10 per family. (A family could be a group of 6 or less). Preregistration is required. For more info, call 973-326-7601.

