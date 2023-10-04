Day 62 of the nurses strike with RWJ in New Jersey (Opinion)

It's time for the administrators at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital to meet the striking nurses' demands for reasonable and safe staffing levels.

As you know, the 1,700 nurses with USW Local 4-200 have been on strike for 62 days.

They've lost wages, had their health care canceled and have been mistreated by court action initiated by the RWJ bureaucrats limiting their right to assemble.

I've walked the picket line with these hero nurses and talked through their real demands.

This strike is not about money.

It's about staffing.

The nurses will tell you that when hospitals are at proper ratios between nurses and patients, lives are saved.

The union voted overwhelmingly a couple of weeks ago, with 89% voting to continue the strike, despite a lucrative compensation package offered. This proves the point that the nurses are more interested in patient care than lining their own pockets.

Wish we could say the same of many of the bureaucrats running big hospitals and big pharma in the Garden State. Friday is the next session for both sides to discuss.

Judy Danella, the head of Local 4-200 joined me on the show to set expectations and clarify the union position.

Although she expects RWJ to offer less in terms of compensation, at issue is the removal of the "sick call" language that essentially exempts the administration from having to follow the ratio if a nurse calls out sick.

As Judy explained, the sides are close to a deal.

Let's hope she's calling the show on Monday with great news.

