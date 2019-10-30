Date night: Red Bank shops staying open later on ‘First Fridays’

I love when an amazing town full of great shops and galleries decides to stay open at night.

Red Bank will hold First Fridays on Nov. 1, and again on Dec. 6.

This is a unique opportunity to spend some time at night in Red Bank. As we know here at the Jersey Shore, most of the local "main street" areas of town shopping, from Red Bank to Point Pleasant, close at around 5 p.m.

This is so frustrating to me because we are always hearing that we should support local businesses, yet many of us work until 5 p.m. and then want to shop/dine in the evenings. So you have the restaurants open, but none of the shops. How silly this seems to me.

I am glad to hear that Red Bank is holding a couple of evenings where seven art galleries and more than 25 shops will keep their doors open until at least 9 p.m., rain or shine.

Some of the specific art galleries on the schedule for this Friday night include:

— Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 22 Monmouth St.

— The Gallery at the Oyster Point Hotel, 146 Bodman Pl.

— The Local Line, 16 Wallace St. (this is a hands-on creative session so contact the store for details.)

— Hobbymasters, 62 White St. (offering a discount coupon to everyone who mentions First Friday prior to check-out)

For the most updated list of participating galleries and shops that will stay open, CLICK HERE.

But here is a partial list:

— Barbizon of Red Bank, 80 Broad St.

— CoCo Pari (open 'til 10 pm), 17 Broad St.

— Chill Rx Cryotherapy, 64 Broad St.

— Dor L'Dor, 25 Broad St.

— Front Street Tatto, 37 East Front St.

— Goldtinker, 24 Broad St.

— Greene St., 40 Broad St.

— Haute Maven, 18 Broad St.

— Hobbymasters Inc., 62 White St.

— Jack's Music Shoppe, 30 Broad St.

— Kings of the Craft, 27 West Front St.

— Lucki Clover, 20 Broad St.

— Mayflowers of Red Bank, 5 Wharf St.

— Pearl Street Consignment & Custom Clothes, 117 Monmouth St.

— Pinot's Palette, 12 Broad St.

— PoorCatDesigns, 69 Broad St.

— Red Bank Antique Center Building #2, 195 West Front St.

— Red Bank Antique Center Building #3, 226 West Front St.

— Red Bank Artisan Collective, 43 Broad St.

— Royal Wine & Spirits, 24 White St.

— The Cheese Cave (An Artisan Cheese & Specialty Food Shop), 14 Monmouth St.

— The Local Line, 16 Wallace St.

— Trap Door Escape, 60 White St.

— Urban Outfitters, 2-10 Broad St.

— The Wine Cellar, 23 Monmouth St.

— Yestercades (open until 2 a.m.), 80 Broad St.