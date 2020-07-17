Dad stabbed defending son in ‘drug deal gone bad,’ Ocean County cops say

BERKELEY — A father was stabbed multiple times when he tried to break up an attack on his son Thursday afternoon, police said.

The fight took place near on Wheaton Avenue at Central Boulevard near the Barnegat Branch Trail, according to police.

The five young people involved in the fight had scattered by the time officers arrived but live close by and know each other, police said.

Investigators believe the fight may have been a result of a drug sale gone bad.

The father, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident at 732-341-1132 x2153.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: