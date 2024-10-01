🎤 Famous singer from the 1980s will rock Atlantic City in December

ATLANTIC CITY — Dye your hair pink and orange, grab your leg warmers, lacy bows, and multi-colored rubber bracelets, and channel your inner '80s.

Singer Cyndi Lauper is bringing her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour” to the Hard Lock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

The “She’s So Unusual” singer is a groundbreaking Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales exceeding 50 million.

Lauper won the Grammy for “Best New Artist” with her first album, “She’s So Unusual,” and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album.

Since then the “She Bop” singer released ten more studio albums that gave us classic hits like “Time After Time,” “True Colors,” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

She also became the first solo woman to win “Best Original Score” (music and lyrics) for "Kinky Boots." The ‘80s icon who also brought us the hit, “Money Changes Everything,” also contributed a Tony-nominated song to the score of the Broadway musical, “Spongebob Squarepants” in 2013, and she is currently writing the score for the Broadway adaptation of the 1988 movie, “Working Girl.”

Lauper was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015 and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Besides seeing Lauper in multiple commercials for Novartis’ Cosentyx psoriasis medication, she is an activist, fighting for women, people living with HIV/AIDS, and the LGBTQ community. She co-founded True Colors United in 2008 to bring an end to homelessness among LGBTQ youth, who make up 40% of the youth homelessness population. In 2022, in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Lauper launched the “Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights Fund,” aimed at financially inclusively supporting women’s issues.

Tickets for Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour” go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.

For a complete list of upcoming shows at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, visit here.

