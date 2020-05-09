Craig Allen’s Turkey Soup

Talk about comfort food.

First, you enjoy a turkey dinner.

Then, you have the leftover turkey...which can become hearty, delicious, comforting soup.

I would say that making this hearty soup is easy...but it is time-consuming.

Set aside an afternoon. The good thing is, you can do other things with your "spare time" while the soup is boiling, and then simmering.

And, let's face it....we have more time than usual (still).

You will need: a big soup pot, turkey on the bones, 2 onions chopped, 3 carrots chopped, parsley, salt and pepper and/or season salt (if desired) to taste.