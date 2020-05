Let's face it, COVID-19 has taken its toll on our "at-home" diet.

Let me help you "spice it up."

This recipe makes enough sauce for 4-6 hot dogs...if serving all 8 in the package(s), you will want to increase the ingredients proportionately.

You'll need:

1 C ketchup

3 T vinegar

1 t sugar

1/2 t pepper

1 t mustard

1 clove minced garlic

1 bay leaf (may omit)