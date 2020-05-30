Craig Allen’s Lasagna

Up til now, I've been keeping it easy, when sharing a dinner or desert that's ...new to you.

This AWESOME lasagna isn't hard to make...but it is time-intensive.

And, if you want to make the most of your efforts, you need 2 days time.

Here's what you need:

2-3 lb browned, drained ground beef (or turkey burger)

1 can (16 oz) tomato sauce (you may want more sauce, esp if 3 lb burger)

2 small cans tomato paste

Onions (1 big, or 2 small, chopped)

1 green pepper (optional)

2 small cans mushrooms, chopped--or 1 fresh "box" (optional)

1 clove minced garlic (or more, to taste)

Oregano (to taste)

9 lasagna noodles

2 (16 oz) cottage cheese

1 (8 oz) sour cream

1 lb shredded mozzarella (or more)