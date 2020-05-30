Craig Allen’s Lasagna
Up til now, I've been keeping it easy, when sharing a dinner or desert that's ...new to you.
This AWESOME lasagna isn't hard to make...but it is time-intensive.
And, if you want to make the most of your efforts, you need 2 days time.
Here's what you need:
2-3 lb browned, drained ground beef (or turkey burger)
1 can (16 oz) tomato sauce (you may want more sauce, esp if 3 lb burger)
2 small cans tomato paste
Onions (1 big, or 2 small, chopped)
1 green pepper (optional)
2 small cans mushrooms, chopped--or 1 fresh "box" (optional)
1 clove minced garlic (or more, to taste)
Oregano (to taste)
9 lasagna noodles
2 (16 oz) cottage cheese
1 (8 oz) sour cream
1 lb shredded mozzarella (or more)