North Wildwood residents are being warned about a coyote that has been spotted wandering around town.

"We have received several reports of a coyote," Wildwood police wrote in a post on Facebook.

The post included a warning to those with small children and small pets.

"Families with small children should be cautious," police say, "As a precaution, please keep your indoor/outdoor cats inside fore next several days. When walking your dogs, remain vigilant to your surroundings, and keep them close to you."

Coyotes are generally more active at night, but it it not uncommon to see them roaming in daylight hours.

While attacks on human's are extremely rare, they have happened. Especially if the animal is sick or extremely hungry.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection estimates there are between 4,000 and 6,000 coyotes in New Jersey. Their territory has been expanding.

In New Jersey, adult coyotes range in weight from 20-50 lbs. Exceptionally large ones may be up to 55 lbs.

According to state wildlife officials, "Coyotes primarily hunt rodents and rabbits for food, but will take advantage of whatever is available, including garbage, pet food and domestic animals that are left unattended. Allowing coyotes access to human food and garbage is irresponsible and can lead to problems."

While the DEP says coyotes play an important role in New Jersey's ecosystem by helping to keep rodent populations under control, their behavior can change if given access to human food and garbage. The biggest danger is that they can lose their natural caution and fear of humans.

New Jersey does not relocate problem coyotes.

The DEP offers these tips on dealing with and discouraging a coyote from hanging around your property:

🔺 Never feed a coyote. Deliberately feeding coyotes puts pets and other residents in the neighborhood at risk.

🔺 Feeding pet cats and/or feral (wild) cats outdoors can attract coyotes. The coyotes feed on the pet food and also prey upon the cats.

🔺 Put garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.

🔺 Remove sources of water, especially in dry climates.

🔺 Bring pets in at night.

🔺 Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.

🔺 Provide secure enclosures for rabbits, poultry, and other farm animals.

🔺 Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles.

🔺 Parents should monitor their children, even in familiar surroundings, such as backyards.

🔺 Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

🔺 Clear brush and dense weeds from around dwellings – this reduces protective cover for coyotes and makes the area less attractive to rodents and rabbits.

🔺 If coyotes are present, make sure they know they’re not welcome. Make loud noises, blast a canned air siren, throw rocks, or spray them with a garden hose.

If you observe coyotes in the daytime that show no fear of humans or if a coyote attacks a person, immediately contact your local police and NJDEP Fish and Wildlife at 908-735-8793; outside of normal business hours call the DEP Hotline at 877-WARN-DEP.

