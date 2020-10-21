New Jersey and states like California have a lot in common other than long attractive beaches. They both have governors that think they can tell people how to live and control how and when they can dare to make a living. California's Governor Gavin Newsome just announced new restrictions for the upcoming holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This is not a joke. He's restricting families to no more than three households to a gathering and mandating that people eat outside with six feet between each guest. He's also telling you to serve the food in disposable single serving containers.

Even though New Jersey residents have become a much more compliant bunch, if you believe the polls, than we used to be just a few years ago, I don't think Murphy could get away with this here. But he's in the club of tyrannical governors like those in New York, Michigan, California and others that have taken liberties when it comes to taking away our liberties.

If this current "spike" in cases continues, who knows?! Meanwhile, Uncle Tony (that's Dr. Anthony Fauci), the highly paid, long time bureaucrat and part-time doctor is urging we don't have our usual Thanksgiving as well. As you know, he is revered by many as THE expert when it comes to keeping safe during pandemics. He's also famous for not wearing his mask at a baseball game when he's been telling us all to do so when you're next to someone.

So, this Thanksgiving you'll not only have to avoid talking politics with your relatives, you may just have to avoid your relatives all together.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.