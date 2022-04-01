Could be a LOUD weekend at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Things are going to get loud at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst this weekend.

Base officials are warning of readiness training that will involve very loud audio messages and sirens continuing through about 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a post on Facebook, residents or those near the base may hear a "giant voice message" with the words "EXERCISE, EXERCISE, EXERCISE," and followed by a loud siren.

The 87th Air Base Wing , 305th Air Mobility Wing and 514th Air Mobility Wing are participating in what the military calls Readiness Exercise 2022 (RE22.)

According to a statement, this readiness drill was scheduled several months ago, and is not a direct response to Russian invasion of Ukraine or any other real-world event.

"Exercises like RE22, allow Air Force units to train and evaluate our ability to perform in our functional roles to maximize Full-spectrum Readiness," the statement reads.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

