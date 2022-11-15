With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open.

At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator and former Newark Mayor Cory Booker among those hopefuls.

In an interview on NJ Spotlight News' "Chat Box with David Cruz," Booker laughed off the question of a run for the governor's office in the next election cycle.

"I think Governor of New Jersey's one of the greatest jobs in America," Booker said while praising the Murphy administration's track record on fiscal policy and fighting anti-Semitism.

Booker did say that he "loved" being an executive while mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013, and still enjoys walking around the city taking note of initiatives and projects launched under his watch.

"The governor's job is very attractive to me, but I love being New Jersey's senator and I have to say this has been an incredibly productive nine years I've had," Booker said.

The senator said he was appreciative of and flattered by suggestions that he run for the governorship of the Garden State, but added "I have no intention of doing that."

"I'm going to stay where I am," Booker said.

Booker mounted an unsuccessful run for the presidency in the last election cycle, but withdrew in early 2020 and endorsed eventual winner Joe Biden.

