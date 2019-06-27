Cory Booker is taking the Internet by storm after recent debate

Our senator, Cory Booker, is striking a chord with voters, but not for the reasons he might hope. At the first of the Democratic presidential debates, Texan Beto O’Rourke answered a moderator’s question in Spanish, prompting Senator Booker to give him a side-eyed look that quickly became a meme. See the video below.

Senator Booker also speaks Spanish as he showed later, but he was apparently miffed that Beto got there first.

