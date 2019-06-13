U.S. Sen. Cory Booker teased the possibility of his bachelor days being numbered when he stopped by "The RuPaul Show."

During their chat, the TV host told Booker that “if elected, you would be the first unmarried president in a long, long time," to which Booker said: "The swearing in isn't until the 21st of January 2021. You never know what might happen between now and then."

Shortly after, the camera panned to his girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson, sitting in the studio audience, as Booker said she was someone "very special."

A few minutes later, RuPaul asked Booker if it's true that he writes love poems, to which Booker said: "When you have somebody in your life that inspires you as much as she does."

Booker and Dawson have been dating since October 2018, while news of their relationship broke back in March.

Also joining RuPaul on the new TV show was his longtime collaborator, New Jersey native Michelle Visage. The singer turned TV personality grew up in South Plainfield.

Just two U.S. presidents have entered the White House as bachelors, both in the late 1800s — James Buchanan and New Jersey native Grover Cleveland.

A year after taking office, Cleveland became the only president to have a wedding ceremony in the White House .

Booker previously joked about being the second president (also with New Jersey roots) to have a wedding in the White House while on Ellen DeGeneres' show back in March . He even got the talk host's promise to help preside over the couple's potential nuptials.

