Cops seek drivers in separate hit-and-and run crashes in Manchester, NJ

🚨 A man was struck early Sunday afternoon

🚨 A second man was hit crossing Route 37

🚨 Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries

MANCHESTER — Police are looking for the drivers in two hit-and-run crashes involving pedestrians that took place within hours of each other on Sunday.

A 71-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck around 1 p.m. on Northampton Boulevard near the exit from Silverwoods Independent Living, according to Manchester police.

An older model grey or silver Chevrolet pickup ran a stop sign and drove away after hitting Daniel Beatty as he crossed the road.

Beatty was treated for injuries to his head and left hand at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

The pickup continued east on Northhampton Boulevard.

Early evening crash

A man crossing Route 37 around 7:50 p.m. was struck by a dark Hyundai SUV as it made a left turn from Buckingham Drive, causing injuries to the man's leg, shoulder, and foot.

Mark Bryan, 59, was also taken to Community for treatment of injuries considered to be non-life threatening. The driver left the scene driving west on Route 37.

Police asked anyone with information about the vehicles and drivers to call them at 732-657-2009.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

