Cops say they stopped man from burning house with wife inside

HACKENSACK — Police said they arrived just in time to stop a man from burning down a house where his terrified estranged wife was hiding.

Prosecutors say Wildemar A. Dangcil, 37, a construction worker from Jersey City, made a surprise visit to his wife’s home on June 6. The couple was separated and the wife had a restraining order against Dangcil.

The woman told police that she was in her car in her driveway when she saw Dangcil approach with a red gasoline canister in hand. She told police that Dangcil threatened to burn her alive in her car.

The woman, however, got out of the car and ran into her home to call police, telling him that Dangcil was pouring the gasoline around her house.

Hackensack police arrived at the scene before Dangcil could ignite the fluid, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Dangcil fled in his car and ignored police commands to stop. His car was found in a shopping center in Little Ferry and police found Dangcil in Teterboro that day.

He was charged with second-degree attempted aggravated arson, second-degree eluding, third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree contempt of domestic violence restraining order.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .