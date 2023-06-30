Cops: Child with a handgun bit an officer in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — A 12-year-old with a loaded handgun has been taken into custody and charged after assaulting officers and resisting arrest, according to police.

On the afternoon of June 29, an officer noticed a young male walking into a convenience store along New York Avenue with what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband.

The officer entered the store to investigate further, and the boy attempted to flee through an employee area when he noticed the officer, according to police.

When the officer attempted to stop the youth from running out the back door, he was pushed away, police say. When the officer managed to grab on to the boy as they exited the store, the boy continued to resist and continually tried to reach for the handgun in his waistband, according to police.

During the struggle, police say, the 12-year-old bit the officer, causing an injury to the officer's hand.

The boy, whose identity has not been made public due to his age, was eventually placed in custody with the help of another officer. Police recovered a loaded handgun from inside the boy's pant leg, cops said.

The minor was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest.

