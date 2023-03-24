A Keyport man stole more than $61,000 from an appliance repair company he was managing finances for in Matawan, and used it on personal expenses and sports betting, according to authorities.

Eduardo "Edward" Murillo, 46, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday and was formally charged with impersonation/identity theft, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

According to the prosecutor's office, Murillo committed the acts on various dates between 2017 and 2019.

Murillo met the principal of the repair company several years ago during church services, according to an investigation into the allegations. Murillo claimed to be highly experienced in accounting and took over the finances of the victim and his company, authorities say.

Murillo has a court hearing tentatively scheduled for May 2.

The office of Murillo's attorney declined to comment on the matter.

Anyone with information related to the defendant is asked to contact MCPO Detective Michael Donovan III at 800-533-7443.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

