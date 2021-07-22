Cops in NJ looking for shirtless car thief

No shoes, no shirt ... no stolen cars?

North Wildwood police are looking for a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation who is pictured shirtless on store surveillance video the morning of the crime.

Police say the man is wanted for stealing a vehicle about 4:15 a.m. July 17 in the north end of the city.

North Wildwood's Shirtless Car Thief

The police are asking for your help with an identification of this man. If you have any information, contact North Wildwood Police at (609) 522-2411 or email the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org.

You can also do so anonymously by using the TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.

