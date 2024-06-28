GALLOWAY — A township man has been indicted on attempted murder and other charges in connection with an alleged attack on police in April.

On Wednesday, a grand jury handed over an indictment of 31-year-old Keith Kiminsky, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced.

According to the prosecutor's office, Kiminsky slashed an officer with a knife on April 7 when police showed up at a home on Cresson Ave. Police were responding to multiple 911 calls that resulted in hangups.

Video posted on YouTube by breakingAC shows the start of the confrontation. When police arrive, Kiminsky's mother tells officers her son as a knife. Seconds later, he charges out of the front door towards the cops.

A Galloway man is charged with attempted murder after police responded to a home on Cresson Ave. in April. (Google Maps)

According to police, officers and Kiminsky fought on the ground for several minutes, and Kiminsky refused to drop the serrated knife.

The officer who was stabbed in the cheek had to undergo emergency surgery, according to the prosecutor's office. Officials say the gash was close to the carotid artery in his neck.

Other officers were injured during the incident as well.

Charges against Kiminsky include attempted murder and associated aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction, and weapons offenses.

Kiminsky is still in lockup at Atlantic County Jail.

