Cops: Explosives found at site of overdose, NJ man charged

Cops: Explosives found at site of overdose, NJ man charged

"Destructive devices" discovered by police during a visit to Robert Moser's residence in Atlantic County in March. (U.S. Attorney/Canva)

An Atlantic County man has been charged with possessing destructive devices that were discovered by officers at the scene of the defendant's drug overdose in March, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Robert Moser, 31, of Mays Landing, was scheduled to appear in Camden federal court on Tuesday.

According to documents filed in the case, officers responded to Moser's residence on Mar. 17 for a possible drug overdose. As first responders were administering Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, to Moser in his bedroom, an officer observed numerous suspicious devices covered in tape and exposed fuses, in plain view.

Officers secured the scene and recovered numerous devices, according to officials. At least two were determined to be "destructive devices" — one contained explosive powder and metal ball bearings, and a second contained explosive powder and metal dart tips.

Moser has been charged with one count of possessing destructive devices, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in

Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. 

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't

In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law.
However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense.
New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. 
Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. 
Filed Under: Atlantic County, Mays Landing
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM