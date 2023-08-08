An Atlantic County man has been charged with possessing destructive devices that were discovered by officers at the scene of the defendant's drug overdose in March, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Robert Moser, 31, of Mays Landing, was scheduled to appear in Camden federal court on Tuesday.

According to documents filed in the case, officers responded to Moser's residence on Mar. 17 for a possible drug overdose. As first responders were administering Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, to Moser in his bedroom, an officer observed numerous suspicious devices covered in tape and exposed fuses, in plain view.

Officers secured the scene and recovered numerous devices, according to officials. At least two were determined to be "destructive devices" — one contained explosive powder and metal ball bearings, and a second contained explosive powder and metal dart tips.

Moser has been charged with one count of possessing destructive devices, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

