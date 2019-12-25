Confrontation at NJ Kosher bagel shop seen as a bias incident

TEANECK — Police are treating a confrontation at kosher bagel store Tuesday as a bias incident.

But so far, police aren't saying whether anyone has being charged, or what specifically those involved did or said to classify it as a bias incident. They also haven't released the names of anyone involved.

Police said they got a call about an altercation inside of Sammy's Bagels on Queen Anne Road late Tuesday morning, but before police arrived, the person involved had fled the scene. A patrol supervisor located him near 1600 Palisade Ave. "and recognized him from past encounters," police said. The person was taken to a local hospital for past encounters.

1600 Palisade Ave. is along Windsor Park and nearby several locations that cater to Jewish residents. A Chabad Kiddie Camp and Ma'ayanot Yeshiva High School for Girls are located at 1650 Palisade Ave. The Torah Academy of Berrgen County and a Jewish youth program are both located nearby as well, as is the Yeshivat He'Atid day school. It's also near the The Church Gathered and Scattered, an English Ministry department of the Pilgrim Church, a Christian denomination .

Police said they found the person had entered Sammy's and confronted two patrons. He "engaged in a verbal dispute with the first patron by using an expletive while telling him to take off his hat," police said.

The person "confronted a second patron inside the store using the same language," police said. That confrontation escalated into a shoving match, and the patron received a scratch to his face, police said.

After the person left the store, he made his way to Palisade Avenue, where he confronted a third individual, making the "same comment," police said. He was found shortly afterward.

Police didn't describe the comment the person made. They said the incident appears to be an isolated one.

"The township will not tolerate any acts of bias and will use all available resources to investigate and prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law," police said in a news release.

They asked anyone who witnessed the encounters or who may have cell phone video of them to contact police at 201-837-2600.

