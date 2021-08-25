Concerned, Angry NJ parents defy mask orders in stand off with board

It was a contentious night at the wall twp. board of education meeting last night. A group of parents who were fighting for their children’s freedoms vis-à-vis the new school mask mandates, sat and waited for the meeting to begin to exercise their right to comment publicly. Then, it was announced that unless the public wore masks, the meeting would not begin.

How absurd. I watched another Board of Ed meeting on a live stream and no such rule was in place. The enforcement of the “rule” seemed intended to irk those attending. Sensing that they were being cowed by being commanded to wear masks— just to sit in the room and attend the meeting— the parents refused.

The board of Ed delayed.. discussed…and delayed more behind closed doors and Board Superintendent Dr Tracey Handerhan even left the meeting, presumably in a huff. . The standoff lasted an hour, when Board members finally re-emerged and voted to reschedule the meeting for August 31.

This morning, it was announced that the meeting would take place virtually, apparently to avoid the non-mask wearing “super spreaders” at a live Board of Ed meeting. When the wall Township parents voted the board of Ed into office, it was so that those people could protect and advocate for their children, to use their tax dollars wisely and to be on their side. The Board of Education members of all of the school districts in New Jersey are voted for by the people in the town and the people in the town pay and the people in the town pay the salaries of school administrators. And even though the dictator put up a brand new “order“ at the last minute, by being obstinate and not allowing to meeting to commence, and now showing their real “power” by eliminating the in-person meeting all together, I think the wall Board of Education showed weakness and poor judgement. And sold out the very parents who elected them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

