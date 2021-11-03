Comfort food to handle post-election haters! (Opinion)

What a huge night for local candidates in New Jersey!

As you know, in my role as an advocate for common sense in New Jersey, and a "super-spreader of truth" holding all politicians accountable on BOTH sides of the aisle, I get some heat and hate. Had a caller today use words that were definitely not safe for work let alone radio.

Last week I asked what comfort food would be best for the "day after" that was likely to be filled with raw emotion and anger as some candidates underperformed expectations leaving supporters despondent and somewhat bewildered.

The good news is the surge of first-time candidates winning sets at all local levels of government. But the foundation building necessary to retore our freedom in New Jersey is a long game. Take years to solidify the policies that will save our families and businesses.

So for many today is a hard day. Perfect time for comfort food!

My good friend Peter at the Ewing Diner gets it and delivered the perfect comfort food to our station this morning. What's better than macaroni and cheese and chili dogs with cheese and bacon? Nothing, That's what.

Delicious "dinner for breakfast" and we're all feeling great, albeit a little stuffed right about now.

chili cheese dog

What's your go-to comfort food? Send me a chat on the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

