Comedy benefit for ‘Catch’ manager in coma with no benefits

A comedy club manager lying in a coma at Centra State hospital with no benefits will be getting one Thursday night Oct 24th at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt.

Mike Tommasino has been running Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency since I left. He's a good friend who always looks out and cares for the many comics who perform there as well as the many patrons who he greets at the door with a handshake or welcomed hug.

Mike is now suffering from bacterial pneumonia compounded by a heart condition. He's been in a medically induced coma for the past 9 days and may also have a brain bleed. Mike also has no benefits, so the New Jersey comedy community is rallying to give him one.

Performing at Thursday's benefit will be:

Reverend Bob Levy.

Photo courtesy of Catch a Rising Star

Ryan Maher.

Photo courtesy of Catch a Rising Star

Jerrold Benford.

Photo courtesy of Catch a Rising Star

Davin Rosenblatt.

Photo courtesy of Catch a Rising Star.

Kevin Israel.

Photo courtesy of Catch a Rising Star

and Mike Schwartz.

Photo courtesy of Catch a Rising Star

I've worked with all of these guys and they're really funny. There will also be a silent auction.

They say "laughter is the best medicine" and if that's the case, Mike will be in good hands with all of us around him. We use these hands to pray for our friend and our laughter to raise the money to cover his medical cost. For tickets to Thursday night's benefit click here

To contribute to a GoFundMe page set up for Mike Tommasino click here

Thanks for whatever you can do!

