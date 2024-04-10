Come hungry: Jersey Shore Restaurant Week returns

One of the great things about the Jersey Shore is the variety of food options; of course, there’s plenty of seafood, but there’s a lot more, too.

Celebrating the Shore food scene is the biannual Jersey Shore Restaurant Week, which is coming up from April 19-28. The second one will be in November.

Things get started on the evening of the 18th at the Spring Lake Manor with the Chef’s Invitational, where local chefs prepare their signature dish; tickets for that are $60.

During Restaurant Week, you can enjoy a 3-course meal with your choice of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert at special prices, either $32.24 or $42.24.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the event, featuring more than 60 Monmouth and Ocean county restaurants. They will serve dishes ranging from casual burgers to exquisite seafood and desserts. It’s a great opportunity to experience the local dining scene and try new restaurants.

One of the most popular events of the week will take place on the 20th: the Great Jersey Shore Burger Contest. It’s held at Bar Anticipation in Belmar and features craft beer and live music, along with your chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Tickets are $55.

A third event is Summer of ’24 a Rosé Day, a wine tasting with meats, cheeses, and chocolates from around the world, paired with various wines. Those tickets are $55; it will be held at The Break in Asbury Park on April 28th.

There are a LOT of local restaurants participating this year; for a full rundown, visit the event’s web page.

