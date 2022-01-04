COLLINGSWOOD — For more than three years, a self-described "modern BBQ restaurant with a constant identity crisis" carved out a niche in this Camden County borough's foodie scene.

But no longer, as Macona BBQ chef/owner Cory Reuss announced in a Facebook video on Monday that the eatery would be closing by Jan. 31.

While Reuss did not mention the COVID-19 pandemic specifically, capacity limits, staffing shortages, hiring challenges, and hesitancy about dining out over the last two years have caused numerous New Jersey restaurants and other small businesses to call it a day.

Reuss called it a "super hard" decision.

"As tough as it is, we've been holding out as long as possible, but it's just not a sustainable business at this time," he said in the video. "As much as myself and everyone else would love to keep cooking and putting out the food that we love, it's just not going to be at Macona right now."

'We shot our shot'

Reuss did not give any indication of what might be next for him, his family, or the Macona staff, but tried to put a positive spin on the situation.

"Sad as it is, we shot our shot, and we're proud of that. We're proud of the product that we put out, and there's no regrets in that," he said. "If there's something that you want to do, take your shot. You don't want to be sitting in your rocking chair when you're older going, '(expletive), I wish I would have done that and this and all these other things. So just do it.'"

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

