CLIFTON — City police are asking for the public's help to find a missing resident whose family says they are concerned for his welfare due to medical issues.

A Facebook post from the Clifton Police Department on Monday did not specify what the issues are that Edgar Pelaez, 38, is currently suffering from.

According to police, Pelaez was last seen at his residence on Parker Avenue on Saturday, July 16.

Get our free mobile app

But in response to a commenter's question as to why information about his case was not released until Monday, the police department said Pelaez's family did not report him missing until a week ago Tuesday.

Police said Pelaez is known to frequent Parker and Highland avenues, as well as Dundee Park near the Passaic River.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clifton PD dispatch center at 973-470-5911, or the detective bureau at 973-470-5908.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.