Clifton, NJ man sentenced for repeated sexual abuse of girl

Alfredo Hernandez-Sanchez (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office)

A Clifton man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the repeated sexual assault of a juvenile.

Alfredo Hernandez-Sanchez, 36, was found guilty of multiple counts in April.

Interviews with witnesses starting in June 2018 revealed that Hernandez-Sanchez had sexually abused a girl at her Clifton home on multiple occasions between January 2014 and March 2018. The victim reported the abuse at age 15.

According to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Hernandez-Sanchez wrote a letter to the victim after his arrest, apologizing to her and asking her to change her statement to police.

The sentence handed down to Hernandez-Sanchez on Dec. 1 is subject to a 30-year parole disqualifier, according to authorities. Upon release from his sentence, Hernandez-Sanchez will be subject to Megan's Law registration and parole supervision for life.

