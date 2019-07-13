Classic Jersey Shore cinema being turned into a brewery

This Monmouth Country theater was well known for showing "Rocky Horror Picture Show" every Friday at midnight. Well, it's the end of an era.

Aberdeen's Bow Tie Strathmore Theater will be rolling the credits on their historic run, as Alternate Ending Beer Co. is planning to take over the space and open a brewery by spring of 2020. Aberdeen's mayor believes Bow Tie will show its last feature sometime this summer.

Not all of Bow Tie's history is going away, however. The CEO of Alternate Ending Beer Co. told the Asbury Park Press that they are in negotiations will purchase some of the theater's seats, popcorn machine and other items that will pay tribute to Bow Tie inside the new brewery.

Also, plans are to have a 250-foot movie screen in the new pub that will show children's films and special features.

Time is running out if you want to catch the special midnight screening of "Rocky Horror Picture Show." The last chance to experience the Friday night special at Bow Tie in Aberdeen will be on July 26. The show will then be relaunched at the Red Bank Bow Tie on Aug. 9.