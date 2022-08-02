Chuck E. Cheese ‘saddened’ by snub of Black girl in Wayne, NJ

WAYNE — Chuck E. Cheese restaurants said it was “saddened” by the video showing a costumed character walking past a 2-year-old Black girl looking for a high five at their Wayne location.

The girl's mother, Natyana Muhammad, posted a video of a costumed Chuck E. Cheese giving high fives to several white children on a stage. He doesn't acknowledge a 2-year-old girl jumping with her hand in the air.

In a statement to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, the company thanked Muhammad for bringing the incident to their attention and for giving the manager a chance to apologize.

“As home to millions of families and kids every year that celebrate the big and small milestones, including fun, our goal is to create an inclusive experience for children and parents of all ages, races, ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and learning differences,” the company said.

Muhammad in her tweet said manager Angela Valasquez told her she was “sorry I feel that way” and explained the performer didn't see the toddler. Valasquez insisted the girl have her picture taken with Chuck E. Cheese.

Parent company CEC Entertainment on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

